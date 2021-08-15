Mick Foley Pays Tribute To The Late Dominic DeNucci

Mick Foley wrote the following on Facebook in regards to the death of his trainer Dominic DeNucci…

REMEMBERING DOMINIC

I woke up yesterday morning to the very sad news that Dominic DeNucci had passed away at the age of 89. In a career where I have been so fortunate to have been treated so well by so many, no mentor loomed larger, or had a more profound impact in my life than Dominic.

I intend to write more about Dominic and the impact he had on my career, but for the time being, here are some of my thoughts on this great man.

Foley also posted the following video: