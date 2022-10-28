Mick Foley Pitched an Idea to Tony Khan for Thunder Rosa

This week’s “Foley Is Pod” focuses on Mick Foley’s return to WWE in 2012 after a stint in TNA. Foley also discussed some current wrestling topics, and he revealed that he approached Tony Khan last year with an idea for Thunder Rosa:

“I just reached out and said, ‘Hey, have you ever thought of procuring the rights of Thunderstruck for Thunder Rosa?’ This was about a year ago, just out of the blue, you know, not like ‘Hey, can I have a job.’ I just thought, man, that would be epic to get the whole crowd chanting. He thanked me for it, wished me well, and away I went. Good guy. I met Tony years and years ago. Great guy.”

Thoughts on Dixie Carter and Tony Khan:

Jeff (Jarrett) probably told you about the time that the old TNA was literally on its last leg. They were asking to hold out for the pay off the loans and can you hold out just a few weeks longer? Dixie was the PR person. Jeff had no idea what her family, what her dad did for a living. She talked to Jeff afterwards, ‘I think I might have a way to keep things going’, and she became an investor, an angel investor in this world. What did she get for it? Nonstop abuse. Grief. I was like, what kind of a self loathing group of people are we to be blasting angrily at this woman. Dixie did a lot for the world of wrestling and got unparalleled grief. Tony Khan has done an amazing job for all of us, and he probably shouldn’t be as hands on as he is as far as social media, maybe too accessible. But that’s the knock on him? That he cares too much? I’ll take that all day.”

When Drew McIntyre left WWE to reinvent himself, Foley said he reached out to him:

“He reached out to me. I don’t know if I’ve told this story, but I think this deserves to be said. He sent me a text, probably a direct message on Twitter. He said, ‘I know we don’t know each other that well, but your opinion means a lot to me. I’m trying something new. I watched his comeback to Insane Championship Wrestling, ICW, and the first thing I did was text Hunter, who I don’t text too often. I said, ‘You need to take a look at Drew McIntyre. I know he just left, but it’s almost like he’s a different human being.’ That’s the plan, and that I think shows how much someone really loves wrestling.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)