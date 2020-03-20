Mick Foley Puts Home Up For Sale

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is selling his 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom house in Smithtown, New York because he’s looking to get away from the cold weather and move south, according to Newsday. The Foley Family has lived in the home for the past 10 years.

The home sits on Riverview Terrace and overlooks the Nissequogue River. It is currently listed for $1.25 million.

“My wife has difficulties with New York winters” Foley said.

Foley, a noted big fan of Christmas and Santa Claus, revealed that the home has a room dedicated to the holiday. The Christmas Room includes holiday décor and gifts he’s been given over the years.

“When I moved back to Long Island 20 years ago, we bought a house that needed a lot of work done and we could have started anywhere. I decided to start on a man cave that turned into a year-end Christmas room,” he said, laughing. He added that when they moved to the home, that was the first room he paid attention to, to celebrate Christmas year-round.

The one-acre property sits adjacent to a wetlands bird sanctuary. The tax bill is $25,078. Foley recalled living in the 4,247-square-foot home with walls of windows overlooking the Nissequogue River.

“We fell in love with the view … we loved the privacy. We loved the unique nature of the house. It was unlike anything we’ve seen before,” he said

Below are a few photos of the home: