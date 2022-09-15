Mick Foley Reavels a Problem NXT Stars Faced When Called Up to WWE Main Roster

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley discussed a variety of subjects on his latest Foley is Pod podcast.

According to Mick’s son Dewey, WWE writers had never watched NXT, which was a contributing factor when NXT stars were being promoted to the main roster.

Mick said:

“When my son was a writer for six years, he said part of the problem was that none of the writers watched NXT. It’s like, you know what? Why don’t we tack that on as part of the job requirement? See what makes the character special so that when they get called up, you’re not doing a characterization of the caricature of the character. It’s just common sense.