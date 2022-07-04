Mick Foley Recalls Backstage Rib on Randy Orton

Recently, Mick Foley discussed a variety of topics on his “Foley is Pod” podcast, which is accessible through AdFreeShows.

During it, he discussed how Michael Hayes had tried to rib Randy Orton to compete in a hardcore match while wearing a hockey helmet at the 2004 WWE Backlash event.

Foley said:

“There was one funny moment backstage where they want Randy to come out wearing a hockey helmet. And Randy says, ‘I don’t know Michael [Hayes], I feel a little funny.’ And Michael yells at him and says ‘Vince wants to see that effing helmet.’ And Randy goes Okay. But then he [Hayes] says ‘I’m just ribbing you.’”

“So he would have looked ridiculous come out. And you couldn’t you could argue that Randy should have planned a better weapon because Randy comes out with the smaller of the two barbed wire weapons. And in my head, it’s that Crocodile Dundee ‘that’s not a knife, this is a knife.’”

“So Randy goes to do his thing and has all the, you know, the authenticity of a wire snake springing out of a salted peanut can and I’d knock that thing out of his hand. And now we’re off to the races with the 26 minutes of mayhem.”

