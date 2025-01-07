Mick Foley Recalls Eric Bischoff’s “Tactical Error” And Iconic WWE Championship Win

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appeared on an episode of WWE Retrospective, where he discussed several topics, including fellow WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff giving away the result of his Championship Match on the January 4th, 1999 episode of RAW.

Foley said, “They made a tactical error by giving away the results. I believe, within seconds, up to 500,000 homes, or fans, switched channels, and the rest is history.”

On his reaction to the win:

“It set in for me the moment I held the title. I had never seen that coming for me so I never made that my goal. … Because I’d never let it define success for me, I never felt bad when I did not have it, but I have to tell you — when they handed it to me, it felt more like a lifetime achievement award.”

