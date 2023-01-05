Mick Foley Recalls Him and Stephanie McMahon Standing Up to Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed his relationship with Stephanie McMahon on a recent episode of Foley Is Pod. The following are the highlights:

Coming back to WWE as GM in 2016 and dealing with scripts:

“When I finally started to get on track with the GM role, it’s where I realized “okay, I’m in a different atmosphere. I have to play by the rules, I don’t get to write the rules anymore.” But instead of me trying to memorize someone else’s verbiage, which is really difficult for me with the head injuries, I would write out promos. Even if they only took a few lines, it felt like they were mine.”

The expectations on Stephanie McMahon:

“She expected a lot from herself, and her father expected a lot from her. And she delivered. You never see her mess up a promo. She was there to rescue me when I couldn’t remember what I was doing.”

Being the GM with Stephanie as Commissioner:

“Going back to, this is fall of 2016, I think. So I’ve just taken over this role of General Manager for RAW with Stephanie as the Commissioner and my boss. No one has mentioned anything about the fact that Triple H interfered with the match, costing … I can’t remember what title. I thought, we have to have some kind of friction here or else I’m just in a corner in my second week on the job. It’s me against her.”

Stephanie and Mick overriding Vince on a promo:

“I got maybe ten percent of what I wanted out of Vince. Then Stephanie and I went and cut the promo our own way. It was a lot of tension. We are overriding Vince’s edict. We cut the promo. He sees us cutting the promo, he goes “what the hell is going on here?” Stephanie goes “dad, Mick and I did this just to see what happened. We’d like you to take a look at it.” And it was about a three minute segment. He looked at it after, seemed like an eternity, nodded his head and went, “we’ll do it your way.” As soon as he turned the corner, we hugged. We were just so happy that we had stood up for ourselves.”

Writing a segment with son Dewey for Stephanie:

“When Dewey first joined the writing team, I was allowed to pitch an idea. Dewey and I sat down, we wrote it together. Then he got to see a real pro, Stephanie in action, nailing it on one take, delivering it authority. It was like, she read it, got it — she’s got a photographic mind, I believe.”

Stephanie helping him when he struggled to memorize:

“She was an invaluable aid to me when my memorization was really a problem.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



