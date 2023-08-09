Mick Foley Reflects On DX Parody Of The Nation Of Domination

Who remembers the infamous D-Generation X parody of The Nation of Domination during the WWE Attitude Era?

“The Hardcore Legend” Mick Foley remembers it well.

The WWE Hall of Fame icon spoke about the infamous parody segment from the WWE Attitude Era on the latest installment of his “Foley Is Pod” program.

“Oh man, before Jason [Sensation] gets written out in the retelling of it, Jason could never get the green card. And he’s worked with me on at least a couple dozen of my events in Canada because he just does such a spot on job for so many of the guys,” he said. “He did great, he didn’t look like Owen, but he was like, what am I a road sign? And even though some of the jokes are a little hokey and have been told before, he goes, it must, it must be nice when he goes, I can get up in the morning and smell the coffee in Brazil. That’s tremendous. This is one.”

He continued, “Now when you look at the guys in blackface, three of ’em, you’re like, Ooh, I don’t think we’re supposed to do that anymore. But it wasn’t meant, I mean, it was meant to be entertaining. It wasn’t, it was meant to, it achieved its goal. It was extremely entertaining. The blackface doesn’t age well, no, at all in today’s, in today’s era. But, I mean, it showed off some chops for Triple H, you know, did a tremendous Rock video. You should have smelled what the Rock was cooking. I’m not faking. I should have smelled what the rock was baking. It was really, well, it was, it was really memorable. And nobody does the parodies like professional wrestling does.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.