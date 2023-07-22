Mick Foley Refused To Sign New WWE Legends Deal Unless Certain Condition Was Met

Mick Foley recently made an interesting revelation during his appearance on the Mattel panel at the San Diego Comic Con.

During the appearance, the WWE Hall of Fame legend who gained fame during WWE’s boom period as Mankind, Cactus Jack and Dude Love, the three characters that became known as “The Three Faces of Foley,” revealed that he had a condition before signing a new WWE Legends contract.

According to “The Hardcore Legend,” he refused to put pen-to-paper unless the company agreed to do something with the “Three Faces of Foley.”

“I have actively wished for this and hoped for it,” Foley said. “I even drew a line in the sand when it came to my Legends Deal.”

Foley continued, “I told my manager, ‘I’m not re-signing another Legends Deal unless I have a guarantee that they are doing some type of three faces of Foley thing.’ I guess I don’t need to worry about that now. This is really great.”

Check out the new “Three Faces of Foley” WWE Elite set via the tweet embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.