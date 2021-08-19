Mick Foley Responds To Roman Reigns Comments On CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley returned to Twitter this week and made a post this afternoon in defense of former WWE Champion CM Punk. As noted earlier today, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns spoke with Ariel Helwani to promote his SummerSlam main event against John Cena. Helwani mentioned how Punk and others have talked in the past about part-time talents coming back to take main event spots in WWE. He asked Reigns how he felt about that type of arrangement. Reigns’ response included a shot at Punk.

“I can see it from both perspectives,” Reigns responded. “But I think you said it before, that ‘high tide raises all the boats’ and everybody benefits. So I do think there’s that strange threshold, but I think those statements are coming from bitter people who possibly thought they were better than they really were. When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena, wasn’t as good or as over or moved the needle like The Rock. It just was what it was.”

You can click here for Reigns’ full response, which includes comments on how he feels about Cena returning to share a main event with him.

In an update, Foley re-tweeted the video of Helwani talking to Reigns, and stood up for Punk, who is expected to debut for AEW later this week.

“CM PUNK WAS DAMN GOOD, AND DAMN OVER. With one interview he changed the course of the wrestling business. He had great matches with a wide variety of opponents on a nightly basis. When/if he returns to wrestling, he will once again be damn good and damn over. @CMPunk,” Foley wrote.

Reigns and Punk have not responded to Foley’s comments as of this writing, and Punk has not addressed the original comments from Reigns.

On a related note, Foley announced back on August 3 that he was taking “a couple weeks” away from Twitter as the “constant, needless COVID deaths are beating the F out of me, emotionally.” He returned to Twitter on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 17 and thanked his fans for understanding. “I’m back from my two week twitter break. Social media can be a little overbearing sometimes. Thanks for understanding. Have a nice day!,” he wrote.

