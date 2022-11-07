Mick Foley Returns to Twitter (for One Day) to Share a Message

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley left Twitter on October 28th because it appeared “like hatred and misinformation are the featured entrees on the new Twitter menu.”

However, the WWE Hall of Famer returned to the social media platform to send a message ahead of the United States’ 2022 elections on Tuesday, November 8th. This is an election year, with all 435 House of Representatives seats and 35 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs. He penned the following:

“I’m back on Twitter for one day – so I can PLEAD with all of you NOT to give your vote to election deniers. Inflation rises and falls. Gas prices will go down. But once our democracy is gone, it’s not coming back. DEMOCRACY IS ON THE BALLOT.”

Foley has previously taken time away from the platform for a variety of reasons. He interacts with fans on a regular basis and comments on current wrestling topics. Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform has alarmed Foley.