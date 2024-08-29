Mick Foley Reveals He Considered A Retirement Match Against MJF

Mick Foley has revealed who he had in mind for one final match that would mark his official retirement.

Earlier this year, Foley considered working one more death match in order to motivate himself to get back in shape. However, he chose against it because of his health, as he had sustained a concussion that he was unaware of at the time.

While speaking at the Nickel City Comic-Con, Foley was asked who he would like to fight in his final match. He said that the retirement program nearly occurred with AEW star MJF.

”I’d like to see a triple threat: Mankind, Dude Love, Cactus Jack. You can do it by way of the cinematic match now, right? Yeah. Man, when I was thinking of having that last match, when I announced that intention, there were no shortage of people from every promotion reaching out to me and one guy I probably would have gone with because he’d clearly done some thinking about it and lined out six great weeks of TV was MJF. We didn’t take a photo together because we didn’t wanna ruin the secret meeting but I heard what he had to say, I really liked it. I had no doubt that he would have pulled it off perfectly. He’s so good and in his prime that he could have worked around my weaknesses and played to my strengths, and I think we could have done something pretty cool. MJF. Final answer. Take that Matt Cardona.”



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)