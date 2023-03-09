Mick Foley Reveals He’s Been Asked To Induct Someone Into The WWE Hall Of Fame This Year

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke on his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including what CM Punk’s thoughts were fighting The Undertaker at WrestleMania at WrestleMania 29:

“I was pretty tight with Punk at that point. Punk was having a hard time getting excited for that match with The Undertaker because it was not the main event. I told him, I said, ‘Phil, you decide what the main event is. The fans decide.’ I think that Edge and I had a right to say that we had the match of the night in 2006, and by no means, way, shape, or form were we advertised as the main event. You go out there and try to steal the show. In wrestling, and in life, I think we, and if I’m getting into DDP area, cut me off immediately, if not sooner, but I think in life, we do get to decide what our own great moments are, and so I think, you know, if Phil had been able to do that, I think he would have been happier and would still be on national TV. That was the way I looked at things. I was proud to be Mr. In Your House, you know, like, I’m okay with being the number one name in secondary pay-per-views, and if I’m okay with that, then I think Punk should have been okay with having what could have been the match of the night and several people thought it was at that Mania against The Undertaker, and he wasn’t, and that’s a shame. So I think there’s a cautionary tale there.”

Foley also revealed that someone asked him to induct them into the WWE Hall of Fame this year:

“I received a text message from someone I’d had no contact with in a while, years and years, asking if I would induct them into the WWE Hall of Fame. As this plays out, we will see. There’s always a chance that request will be denied, but I know this person responded back to WWE that I was in. As of this moment, I’m counting on being there at the Hall of Fame to induct this person. I’m not going to tell you who it is, but we will all find out together or if it’s ixnayed. I’ll let you know at that juncture in time. I’ll let you know after the Hall of Fame who it was that asked me, but it was a daymaker for sure. Someone who had many different options and asked me, so I was really flattered, readily accepted, and we will see how that comes to pass, if it comes to pass.”

