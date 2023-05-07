Mick Foley Reveals His Dream Opponents For Potential Final Match

If WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley were to return to the ring for one final match, he would have a number of interesting choices available to him.

The Hardcore Legend’s last official WWE match was in 2012 as part of the 30-Man Royal Rumble match, which Sheamus won.

On his “Foley is Pod” podcast, Foley stated that he would like to face Bray Wyatt in one final match.

He stated, “If I was wrestling Bray Wyatt, it would have to be Mankind. It would have a feeling of a monster movie, and maybe we can take some creative liberties as far as the indestructible aspect goes. I think we would have pushed each other to do really great promos, and we would have paid it off in the ring.

“When I finally got to see this guy [on WWE NXT], I was blown away. I felt awful for him when people chanted Husky Harris, which seems like a dirty thing to do to a hardworking guy who’s trying to do something fun and original. Thankfully, they got over that soon, but it was unfortunate that he was treated that way.”

Despite the fact that Foley and Wyatt have never wrestled, The Fiend did attack the WWE Hall of Famer on RAW in 2019.

If not Wyatt, Foley expressed interest in a fatal four-way cinematic match with some intriguing opponents. He stated, “A cinematic fatal four-way — Foley vs. Cactus vs. Dude Love vs. Mankind. We could make that happen, right?”

Foley also mentioned current wrestlers he’d like to face, including Jon Moxley, Ricochet, and Seth Rollins.

