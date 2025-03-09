Mick Foley Reveals His Wrestling Mount Rushmore

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke with Monopoly Events at For The Love of Wrestling 2025 on various topics, including his wrestling Mount Rushmore.

Foley said, “I put Terry Funk on there, I put Shawn Michaels on there, I put Tommy Billington – The Dynamite Kid – because I’m a big fanatic of brawling, I put Bruiser Brody on there as well.”

On the proudest moment of his career being a match against Terry Funk in 1995:

“We put it all on the line and I was really proud of the effort we put into that night. Honestly, I just want to be remembered by the men and women – in wrestling – as someone who treated people the way they wanted to be treated and hopefully the fans feel like I treated them well as well.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.