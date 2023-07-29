Mick Foley Reveals How He Would Pull His Hair Out During Mankind Days

Mankind was a nut.

One who would pull out his hair.

WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley recently spoke with Ringside Collectibles for an interview, during which he reflected on pulling out his hair while portraying the Mankind character early in his WWE career.

“I wasn’t a barbarian. I just never conditioned my hair and I would just pull from the ends, giving the illusion I was pulling from the roots,” Foley revealed. “I tried fake hair to begin with, and it didn’t work, it didn’t look good. So, I just started pulling and I didn’t have to accumulate a lot for it to look dramatic, and because it was light I was able to blow it up in the air.”

Foley continued, “I didn’t have a lot of great moves for a comeback, but that kind of made my comeback unique in that I would do a couple of moves, sit down and rock, pull my hair out, blow my tuft of hair into the air. It hasn’t been done since.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.