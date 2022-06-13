Mick Foley Reveals How He Would Re-Write His WWE Retirement

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently discussed a wide range of topics on a recent edition of his Foley is Pod podcast.

During it, he stated that he wishes he had retired after his Hell in a Cell bout with Triple H in 2000, although he would want to come back for his 2004 run, but doesn’t count that against his official retirement.

“Yeah, it really is, it’s the perfect exit,” [His match at Hell in a Cell]

“If I could re-write my own history, I never would’ve wrestled again. I would’ve had to come back against Randy [Orton at WWE “Backlash” 2004] because you’re allowed one comeback match. I would’ve done the tag with The Rock, followed it up with the match against Randy and then never wrestled again.

“I think everyone accepts that you’re going to have one comeback match, but I wouldn’t have done a match six weeks later [at “WrestleMania 2000”]. I would’ve done those two matches and that would’ve been it.”