Mick Foley Reveals What He Didn’t Like About Vince McMahon’s Creative Direction

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed Vince McMahon’s creative direction throughout his Foley is Pod podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

“There is a part of Vince that genuinely likes to make dreams come true. He likes to do that for his audience. I think you could argue that he puts them through an unnecessary ringer sometimes, you know? Like I’m not a fan of having people lose and get embarrassed in their hometowns. I guess he thinks, you know, it’s good heat. I would rather have seen, you know, Charlotte [Flair] go over in Charlotte and Sasha [Banks] go over in Boston instead of vice versa.”