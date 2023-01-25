Mick Foley Reveals Why He Missed WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary Special, Reacts to the Show

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed WWE RAW’s 30th anniversary special and the reasons why he missed it in a post that he made on Facebook.

Foley said:

Sending out happy 30th anniversary wishes to everyone involved with Monday Night Raw. It is no exaggeration to say that some of the very finest moments of my life took place on this program – and I’m hoping for another 20 years. Thanks to all of you who watched for so many years, and have a nice day!”

Foley replied to a fan about why he missed the show…

“I was definitely asked by WWE, and politely declined due to the hectic nature of my schedule. If I had not taken the past couple days off – and instead traveled to Philadelphia for the show – I would be on the road for 32 consecutive days. I have been working on a new project – which has been great fun, but also requires a lot of travel – and I just really needed a couple days off to relax and see my wife and children.”