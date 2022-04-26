Mick Foley Says He Might Leave Twitter Following Elon Musk’s Purchase

On Monday, it was announced that Twitter accepted billionaire Elon Musk’s 44 billion dollar offer to buy the social media company and take it private. In a statement about the purchase, Musk said “free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley wrote the following in regards to the news:

“I’ll be giving some serious thought to leaving @Twitter for good in the near future. I do not have a good feeling about where this platform is heading.”