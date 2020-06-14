Mick Foley Says Nia Jax Is A ‘Very Good Worker’

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE star Ryback publicly defended Nia Jax against fans that have criticized her for being an unsafe worker. In an interview with TalkSport.com, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has also defended Jax:

“I remember when there was criticism of Seth Rollins and the buckle bomb is a dangerous move. A gash? Man, if I had to start blaming every person who created a gash on my head I wouldn’t be able to work with anybody!

There’s always timing issues when it comes to making something look real. You don’t want to be putting your hands down so quickly to take away from the realism etc. I don’t think that’s a fair mark against Nia Jax. Nia is a very good worker and a great character.”