Mick Foley Says Sable Deserves to Be in the WWE HOF, Talks Triple H & Shawn Michaels

This week on “Foley Is Pod” WWE Hall Of Fame Mick Foley and Conrad Thompson discussed WWE In Your House: Mind Games and all of the big wrestling stories that were happening around that time. Here are some highlights:

Sable, according to Foley, should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame:

“Sable undoubtedly deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. I think it’s just a matter of when and if, but definitely, she was one of the most over women of her generation.”

After “The Curtain Call” in Madison Square Garden in 1996, Foley recalls Triple H having his pushed slowed down in WWE:

“Hunter never sold it. He took it. I remember saying ‘Man, we all knew that he was taking the punishment for this on account of all four of the guys.’ He never complained. It didn’t affect his matches. It probably messed with his head the other 23 hours and 45 minutes of the day, but he was out there and he was wrestling Mark (Mero) pretty regularly, and they were having some really good matches.”

On working with Shawn Michaels during the Attitude Era:

“He was just exceptional, just incredible, and if anything, only went on to lay claim for what I say is the best wrestler of his generation, which I define by monthly pay per views, and clearly were in that generation with the monthly pay per views. I never had a crossed word with him in all my time with him. I understood that he could be a problem. Other people had said that, but I had not experienced that. I think it’s really a credit to him that he was so open to ideas. He actually welcomed them because at that time, the champion was still kind of carrying the company. There was a lot of pressure on the Champion, pressure that I didn’t feel because I was a transitional champion.”

(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)