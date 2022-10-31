Mick Foley Says WWE is Fooling Themselves if They Don’t View AEW as Competition

On the latest episode of his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed a wide variety of topics.

During it, Foley stated that he thinks people in WWE are deceiving themselves if they don’t consider AEW to be competition. He believes that AEW is the future of professional wrestling.

“When people say ‘are you your WWE loyalist?’ I said, first and foremost, I’m for the boys. And when I say boys, I mean collectively, the men and the women I want what’s best for the talent and ultimately, I do believe that what’s best for the talent is best for the company. So, I love WWE, but I love the fact that there’s a strong competition. If they’re claiming it’s not competition, they’re fooling themselves.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: