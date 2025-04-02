Mick Foley Shares Another Statement After Awful Car Crash This Week

Mick Foley took to his official Facebook page on Wednesday to give fans another update on himself after being involved in a bad car accident.

“The Hardcore Legend” shared the following update on Facebook today:

ACCIDENT UPDATE

It’s been a little over 24 hours since I climbed out of this car, and I’m feeling very fortunate and very grateful. I do feel like I’ve been run over by a truck, but the idea that someone would be in an accident like this and walk away with only soft tissue injury makes me feel like someone was looking out for me! Thank you to all of you who sent well wishes.I’m back on the road tomorrow and will not miss a single date!