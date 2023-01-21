Mick Foley Shares His Thoughts Regarding Vince McMahon’s Return to WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke on his podcast, “Foley is Pod,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on Vince McMahon returning to WWE:

Foley said, “It’s the second-shortest retirement in WWE history [laughs], following only mine, which lasted for six weeks. Hey, look, I know JR had told me years ago that he was worried for Vince in retirement because it’s safe to say that JR is a workaholic. There is a negative connotation because you apply so much of yourself to working. But even JR, he’s got the Oklahoma football, he has stuff that he loves in his life. I don’t think Vince, Vince loves his family unconditionally, but I’m talking about hobbies. There no golfing, none of the things that you usually associate with men of his age. No scrap-booking for Vince. No birdwatching. Business was very, very personal, like his life revolved and his family revolved, around the business. So that was one of my concerns. What is he doing to do? He loves working. I don’t imagine him not being there in that Gorilla Position. It would seem like something was amiss if he wasn’t there.

The company has been in a really good direction. There’s a reason why Jerry Lawler and Jerry Jarrett changed up the book every six months. Whether it was needed or not, it was a pair of fresh ears and eyes on the product, and they all put their own stamps on it. I think Hunter has had a chance to do that, and it’s a really fun show, with a lot of improvements made. I don’t know. I wouldn’t to be there because this is family, and now it’s become competition. I don’t know. It sounds like it has the possibility of getting ugly. I do feel for Vince, and I care very much about Vince as a person. I’ve had my ups and downs with him over the years, but that’s been largely business. Always respected him, always genuinely liked him, and I want to make sure that this guy who meant so much to my life is happy. Let’s see what happens. I was given the iggy a few months ago that something might be happening, and now it’s happening. It’s going to be interesting, for sure. But Vince coming around, you’re talking about a guy who literally stole last year’s Mania with the Stunner for the ages. Sorry Steve [laugh].

I don’t know. He’s Vince. It’s in his nature to shake things up, right? It may not have been the most efficient way to write a show and perform a show where a gentleman takes a sharpie through six days of hard work. But I believe that’s how Vince feels he works best, under pressure. That’s his way of doing things. I think he loves the idea of shaking things up so he can thrive. I don’t know if that means he would shake things up after the Rumble, before Mania, or wait untitled afterwards, but it’s going to be interesting for sure.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)