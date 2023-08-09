Mick Foley Shares Touching Message To Injured WWE Star

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley made a legendary name for himself in the ring over a successful career, but it came at a high price due to the damage he has done to his body.

The WWE Hall of Famer is still dealing with the damage he caused his body, so when Sonya Deville was sidelined with an injury, he understood what she was going through.

Deville tore her ACL on the July 28th episode of WWE SmackDown in New Orleans during a tag team match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair.

On Tuesday morning, the Women’s Tag Team Champion underwent surgery.

Foley said about Deville on Instagram:

“BEST WISHES FOR SONYA Man, this one hurts… I am a huge fan of @sonyadevillewwe’s tag team with @chelseaagreen and they were just getting started on what would have been an incredible run as @wwe tag team champions. More than that, Sonya is a great person and wrestler, and truly deserves the best. I hate seeing anyone get dealt such a rough hand, especially when they are doing so well — but I know she’ll be back and better than ever soon.”

