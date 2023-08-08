Mick Foley Shoots On WWE Brawl For All Shoot Fighting Tournament

The WWE Brawl For All.

It was a disaster.

Everyone who witnessed it remembers.

Those who didn’t have likely heard the story, via Dark Side of the Ring.

On the latest episode of his Foley Is Pod program, WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley weighed in with his thoughts on the memorable fiasco from WWE’s past.

“I mean, it was created as a vehicle for Dr. Death to just surge over everyone,” Foley said. “But there were, you know, they forgot that Mark Merrill was a heck of a, you know, a heck of a boxer. There were knee injuries. I think there were two or three D injuries for guys getting knocked out violently.”

Foley continued, “The only one who came out ahead, you know, the better for was Bob Holly, because even Bart Gun, you know, right after he won, was sent to Japan. And like it was, it was just a mess. You had a guy; you had guys suffering serious knockouts and then driving home. Yeah. Less than ideal. You had guys who didn’t, you know, who did a disservice to their legacies by being in there and, you know, yeah. The entire thing was a mess.”

Check out more from Foley Is Pod where Mick Foley touches on this topic via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingHeadlines.com for transcribing the above quotes.