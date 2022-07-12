Mick Foley Signs New WWE Deal

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has agreed to a new WWE Legends deal.

On Monday, Pro Wrestling Tees released a new video to explain why Foley’s t-shirts are being removed from the store they host for him. Until Sunday, July 31, Foley’s PW Tees store will still be selling his t-shirts.

Foley said, “I just want to explain why my merchandise will not be available through Pro Wrestling Tees after July 31,” Foley said. “There is no heat or friction, I still have a great relationship with Pro Wrestling Tees. It just comes down to signing a new Legends agreement with WWE, that does give them the exclusive on t-shirts. In the meantime, the Socko Sale is still taking place in November, and the Four Cheeses of Foley pizza’s still available through Powerbomb Pizza. Please feel free to order as many shirts as you like through July 31, I love seeing them at appearances. I’m really grateful for the relationship that I’ve had and continue to have with Pro Wrestling Tees, and I appreciate all of you who understand. I understand that some of you won’t understand, and that’s OK, too. In the meantime, I hope all as well… and have a nice day!”

Following his 2013 induction into the WWE Hall of Fame, Foley made the notoriety-making announcement through Facebook in April 2014 that he would not be signing a new WWE Legends contract because of the payment he had received from WWE for the use of his likeness in the previous two video games. He has made a number of cameo appearances for WWE over the years, both on television and in Peacock/WWE Network productions. As recently as September 2021, when it was revealed that he had received criticism from WWE for his Facebook blog about the AEW All Out pay-per-view, he was still under a Legends contract.

