Mick Foley Speaks Out on Being “Really Angry” With Vince McMahon in 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley discussed a conversation he had with Vince McMahon in September of 2021 on his podcast.

“The last time I interacted with Vince was when I was really angry about what he did with Thea Trinidad. Zelina Vega didn’t get to work on the [9/11] memorial show … Thea lost her dad that day in the towers, and I was freaking angry. I was really angry, and I don’t know Thea that well, but I’ve known her since she got in the business, this bright starry-eyed young lady.”

“I said, ‘I guarantee you, there’s a part of her, every time September 11th rolls around, that is still that 9 or 10-year-old girl that misses her dad.’ And Thea got back to me and said ‘How did you know? That’s exactly how I feel.’ The reason I’m bringing up the Thea Trinidad situation is that Vince called her and he apologized. He had apologized that day, too, and I would say he has made it up to her. So I think Vince deserves a lot of credit for having the capability of changing his mind, admitting when he was wrong — but he admits when he was wrong and moves on. It’s not as big a deal to him as it is to us.”

