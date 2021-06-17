Mick Foley & Steve Austin Want Vince McMahon To Push Cesaro

The Broken Skull Sessions interview with WWE Hall of Famers Steve Austin and Mick Foley will air this Sunday on Peacock and the WWE Network. Below is a new extra clip from the episode, featuring The Hardcore Legend playing Word Association with The Rattlesnake. The highlight of the segment is Foley dropping to his knees and begging WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon to push Cesaro. Austin agreed. Their comments can be seen below, along with the video clip:

– Sami Zayn: “A phrase comes to my mind. I like me some Sami Zayn, everything’s better with Sami Zayn. No matter what he does, he makes it work.”

– Drew McIntyre: “Potential realized.”

Austin agreed and said Foley mentioned the same thing to him about McIntyre years ago.

– WWE Champion Bobby Lashley: “Oh man, turning it on. Like 20 years into his career, this guy’s just hitting his stride. Amazing.”

Austin said Lashley is now turning in his best work.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair: “I get goosebumps because she’s a five-tool player. One of the best WrestleMania moments I’ve ever seen in my life was Bianca winning that title.”

Austin agreed and said Belair is probably the future of the business.

– “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt: “Biggest compliment I can give is that, I don’t multi-task when The Fiend comes on. I put everything down and I’m glued to my set, and you know what? If you take part Fiend and add a little Mankind, that equals money.”

Austin commented that The Fiend is very entertaining.

– Alexa Bliss: “An amazing monster sidekick. She’s incredible.”

Austin commented that Bliss is doing a great job.

– RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley: “Over with the entire Foley Family, from the moment we saw her on Rumble, like a head-turner. You know that It Factor? Alive and well there.”

– Cesaro: “Can I talk to the camera? Vince, please… you [Austin] started in 88 or 89? 60 years of experience, we know a little something. We both proved Vince wrong, right? He had us set for this level and I’d say we exceeded that level. Trust us and give him the chance. Let him prove… I’ll get down on my knees, and I’ll beg… Vince, please. All we’re saying is give Cesaro a chance. I just believe in that guy wholeheartedly. Give him a chance.”

Austin didn’t hit his knees but he added, “Give him a chance, give him a gimmick. Just put a rocket ship on his back, no telling what the kid can do.”