Mick Foley Taking Time Away From Twitter

The legendary Mick Foley is taking a break from Twitter. He took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that he is taking some time away from the site, but should be back in December. He noted that he may be disabling his account, but it is still active as of this writing.

Foley wrote:

“I’m taking a twitter break, and should be back on in December. I might be disabling my account for a while – but I will return. Thanks for all of your support. Please wear a mask and look out for each other – it’s going to be a tough fall and winter.”