Mick Foley Teases New Podcast To Debut

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is launching his own podcast soon.

Foley took to Twitter this week and announced that “Foley Is Pod” will premiere soon, but no other details were provided.

“FOLEY IS POD,” he wrote. “Coming soon.”

You can see Foley’s podcast logo below.

Foley is currently on his Nice Day Tour of 2022, which includes his one-man show of comedy, wrestling stories, Q&A sessions, and meet & greets. He has dates that run through early June, and full details on that tour can be found on his website.

FOLEY IS POD Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/MHacpEmtdb — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 14, 2022