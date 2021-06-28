Mick Foley Urges Wresting Promoters To Book Two Released WWE Stars

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Shortly after being released from WWE, The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra) plugged their booking information for wrestling promoters. Mick Foley quote retweeted the team and urged promoters to hire them:

