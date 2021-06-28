Mick Foley Urges Wresting Promoters To Book Two Released WWE Stars

Shortly after being released from WWE, The Bollywood Boyz (Gurv Sihra and Harv Sihra) plugged their booking information for wrestling promoters. Mick Foley quote retweeted the team and urged promoters to hire them:

If you are a promoter, you need @BollywoodBoyz on your show!

I’m sorry to learn they’d been let go, but Gurv & Harv are going to make every show they’re on – anywhere in the world – a better show for having them.

Wishing both of you the very best! https://t.co/epWg8jdXsp

— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) June 27, 2021