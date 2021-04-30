Mick Foley Wants All Women’s Brand In WWE

Mick Foley took to Twitter today with a message for WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Foley, who is not shy about being a fan of the women’s division, tweeted McMahon and called on him to create an all-women’s brand in WWE, unless he wants AEW to beat him to it.

He wrote-

“Dear Vince, An all women’s brand NEEDS to happen in @WWE Unless you want @AEW to beat you to the punch. Sincerely, Mick @VinceMcMahon”