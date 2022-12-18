Mick Foley Writes Emotional Statement After Seeing “Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection” Featured On NBC’s “Young Rock”

Mick Foley loves “The Great One.”

“The Hardcore Legend” got emotional and wrote about the latest episode of “Young Rock” on NBC after watching the show, which featured a look at the iconic “Rock ‘N’ Sock Connection” pairing of Foley and The Rock.

The WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend wrote the following via his Facebook page after viewing the episode.

“ROCK & SOCK: a true connection

“I’m not sure words can do justice to how grateful I’m feeling after watching last night’s episode of #YoungRock While I’ve had some special wrestling moments in front of thousands, last night’s moment was just me, alone in my hotel, tears in my eyes, as I watched an actor portraying me (doing a fine job, too) teaching Dwayne Johnson’s character a lesson about the gift of Christmas giving.“It’s funny, because there was a time – many, many years ago – when I wondered if @TheRock appreciated me. Well, brother, he has answered that question in the affirmative so many times, in so many ways that I feel foolish for having ever wondered. In turn, my respect and admiration for Dwayne Johnson has only grown over the years – as has my appreciation for the incredible moments we shared together – on the road, in the ring, and on the microphone.“Thank you Rock, for being so good to me. Your kind words – in person, on social media, in texts and VM’s, have meant so much to me. If I did in fact, teach you a lesson about giving, it is one you have paid forward a thousand times over. Merry Christmas, my friend.”