Mick Foley’s Daughter Noelle Opens OnlyFans Account

On Friday, Noelle Foley, daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, opened an official OnlyFans account. Noelle explained why she is starting the account in an interview with MelMagazine.com:

“If I’m being honest, I have a lot of medical bills from a concussion from September 2019, and the symptoms have never gone away. It’s so deeply affected my life. It seems like no matter what treatments and physical therapy I do, nothing helps. So with the medical bills I already have, that’s just been bonkers. Yesterday, I calculated that in 2022, I’ve had 80 appointments alone, and not one has been covered by insurance. You can imagine how expensive that gets. I’ve also been looking into stem cell therapy outside of the United States.

The day I spoke to a doctor and got the exact estimate for it, which is an astronomical amount, was the same day another woman I know launched her account. I did some simple calculations to estimate how much she made on her first day, and it was exactly what I needed for stem cell therapy. It took probably another month or two of thinking about it before I was like, ‘Okay, I think this is the right thing to do.’ I just really need this money so I can get better. That’s 100 percent the main reason.”

Noelle also revealed what type of content she will have available:

“I’m gonna be doing much spicier content than what you see on my Instagram, which is pretty wholesome. Back in the day, I used to do some sexy shoots, and that’s how I established a big following. I had finally settled down and stopped doing those, but when I saw how much of an income was possible from posting sexy pictures, I was like, why the heck not? It’ll be sexier content like bikini shoots, lingerie and cosplays. I really love dressing up, so I’m excited to do some fun cosplays that I didn’t get to do for Halloween.

On Instagram and Twitter, I really never open up my DMs, so OnlyFans will also be a place where you can actually talk to me. That hasn’t been available before.”

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.