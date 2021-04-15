Mickie James and Tucker Comment On Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released numerous talents from the company on Thursday afternoon. Mickie James and Tucker, who were among the names on the list of cuts, reacted to the news:

Grateful for the memories. Grateful for the locker room. Grateful for the fans. Grateful for these little keys to my golden handcuffs. You can never expected others vision of you to be big as your own dreams. Thank you @VinceMcMahon #AlwaysBlessedAndGrateful — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 15, 2021

Freedom baby!! — TUCKy (@REALLeviCooper) April 15, 2021