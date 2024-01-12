Mickie James Announced As The New OVW Creative Director And Head Of Female Talent

The following press release was issued:

Wrestling Legend Mickie James Teams Up With Ohio Valley Wrestling in a Trailblazing Role

Mickie James, known for her remarkable career and influence in women’s wrestling, has teamed up with Ohio Valley Wrestling to serve as Creative Director and Head of Female Talent, as well as Executive Producer for all OVW wrestling shows.

“Mickie James is a name synonymous with excellence in the wrestling industry, and we are incredibly excited to be working with her,” said Lead OW Commentator and Producer Bryan Kennison. “Her experience, talent, and vision will be invaluable in elevating our programming and our women’s division to new heights.”

A New Era for OVW Women’s Wrestling

Mickie James brings over two decades of wrestling experience and a passion for empowering female athletes. She broke new ground in 2021 as the Executive Producer of the critically-acclaimed “Empowers” pay-per-view event and she is also Executive Producer and co-promoter of Starrcast Down Under, taking place in Australia in April 2024.

Revolutionizing Wrestling Entertainment

In addition to her leadership roles, Mickie James will be at the forefront of an exclusive TV series focused on female empowerment in professional wrestling, a project that underscores OVW’s commitment to innovative and diverse storytelling.

“We are not just working with a superstar, we are embracing a vision for the future.” added OVW CEO Al Snow. “Mickie’s influence will transcend the ring. inspiring a new generation of wrestlers and fans alike.”

Full-Circle Moment

When Mickie was signed to her first WWE developmental contract, she was a part of the OVW roster in a legendary class that produced megastars like Randy Orton, John Cena, and Dave Bautista among many others. Mickie went on to become a 5-time WWE Women’s Champion as well as WWE Divas Champion. “To be working with OW again in this role is a full circle moment for me; I owe a lot of my success to OW and the foundation it gave me to become an 11x Women’s World Champion. Now I get to pay it back and pay it forward in a way. I’m excited for a new year, a new vision, and a bright new future with OVW in 2024.”