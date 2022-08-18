Mickie James Announcement Hyped For IMPACT Lone Star Stampede Show

Mickie James has an announcement to make.

At the IMPACT Wrestling “Lone Star Stampede” event on August 26, the women’s wrestling legend has been confirmed to appear to make an announcement.

“IMPACT WRESTLING presents ‘Lone Star Stampede’ on Saturday, August 26th & 27th,” the announcement began. “Mickie James RETURNS to make an announcement!”

Check out the promotion for Mickie James’ return announcement embedded below.