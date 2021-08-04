Mickie James Announces NWA Debut Of Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green is set to make her NWA debut in the main event of the upcoming all-women’s NWA EmPowerrr main event. Green recently made a tweet on how she wanted to work the NWA’s all-women’s pay-per-view later this month, and has made it known she wanted to be in the main event. Mickie then announced Green’s debut during a stream on Instagram earlier today.

The NWA EmPowerrr main event will be the finals of the previously announced NWA Women’s Invitational Cup. The 10-woman tournament will see the winner take home a trophy, and then challenge NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille the next night at the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view. It was recently announced that the tournament will be held each year, with the winner defending at the annual NWA Anniversary weekend event.

Green joins Tootie Lynn and Jamie Senegal as confirmed participants in the inaugural NWA Women’s Invitational. As Mickie announced that Green will be working the EmPowerrr main event, it appears she is set to wrestle the last participant in the finals. The remaining participants will be announced soon. There have been conflicting reports on if the Invitational is a standard tournament, or a Battle Royal, but it was announced as a tournament.

Green tweeted on the announcement today and wrote, “Your @nwa Empowerrr main event.”

Green is currently working for Impact Wrestling and ROH. She and James were both released from WWE back in April of this year, and at one point a storyline involving the two had been pitched.

The all-women’s NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view, produced by James, will be held on Saturday, August 28 from the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, MO. The NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view will be held the next night in the same venue, and a NWA FanFest will run both days. NWA will then tape TV content on Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31, also at the Chase.