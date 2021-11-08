Mickie James Comments On Recent WWE Talent Cuts, Producing NWA EmPowerrr

Mickie James did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are some of the highlights:

Recent WWE talent cuts:

“I remember being told in WWE that I had five-to-seven years on TV,” James says. “That’s how long most women are there, but I wanted to build a long career. It’s been so special to have this run doing what I love.”

Serving as the executive producer for the all-women NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view for the NWA:

“After Evolution [in 2018], I wanted to do an all-female show to help women grow and get them TV-ready,” James says. “But it all fell on deaf ears. Unfortunately, that wasn’t going to happen. I’m grateful for my time there in WWE, but I’m thrilled we did EmPowerrr. It was extremely successful, and trended No. 1 worldwide that night. It was a risk, but [NWA owner] Billy Corgan was willing to take that, which WWE wasn’t. And there is still so much more for us to accomplish.”