Mickie James Feels That The WWE Evolution PPV Was “Almost Set Up To Fail”

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, former WWE star Mickie James gave her thoughts on the company’s lack of marketing for the Evolution PPV in 2018:

“I thought we had made such a monumental stride by announcing Evolution. We all thought it was the start of something really, really cool. It was only really promoted for a month. The matches weren’t even announced but a week or two before. There was zero promotion or marketing. It was almost set up to fail. If there was as much energy and focus put into it as perhaps some of the other events, and made and highlighted how monumental this actually is, perhaps that wouldn’t be true.”

Mickie also talked about the NWA’s upcoming all-women’s event:

“We hope it’s the first of many. I really want to make this something unique and special and a way to highlight the women in a different way you don’t necessarily see on modern television today. I think there’s a cool way to do that from a female perspective.”