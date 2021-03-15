Mickie James, Lisa Marie Varon And SoCalVal Announce New Online Charity Auction

Mickie James, Lisa Marie Varon, and SoCal Val will be hosting a new charity auction through their GAW TV (Grown Ass Women TV) brand that was launched back in 2020. GAW TV is partnering with GirlUp.org for their inaugural charity event – DressleMania. The online auction will feature celebrities donating dresses and gowns with proceeds going to GirlUp.org, which works to advance girls’ skills, rights and opportunities to be leaders.

The campaign will see GAW TV dedicate a special episode to highlight the auction and promote women worldwide. There’s no word yet on celebrities who will be participating, but they will be asked to provide an autographed cocktail dress or evening gown for the auction.

Stay tuned for more on the DressleMania auction. Below is the full announcement issued today, with comments from Mickie, Varon and Val:

WELCOME … to DRESSLEMANIA!

**** GAW TV launching charity event/auction to promote female empowerment, with proceeds to benefit GirlUp.org. ****

NASHVILLE (March 9, 2021) – Grown Ass Women (GAW) TV announced today the launch of its inaugural charity event, DRESSLEMANIA. It’s an online auction where celebrities will donate dresses and gowns. In addition, GAW TV will dedicate a special episode to highlight the auction and promote women worldwide. Proceeds from the auction will go to GirlUp.org, whose mission is to advance girls’ skills, rights and opportunities to be leaders.

Participating celebrities will be asked to provide an autographed cocktail dress or evening gown for the auction. They will be encouraged to provide two pictures of them in the garment and one signing it, all to be awarded to the auction winner. Some dresses may come with accessories and additional prizes (video shout-outs from the celebrities, autographed pictures, etc.) may be offered at the participating celebrity’s discretion.

“We wanted to do something special to raise money and awareness to women’s issues, and we’re excited to partner with GirlUp.org to help ensure young ladies are given the opportunity to reach their dreams and become true Grown Ass Women themselves,” said GAW host Valerie Wyndham (SoCal Val), a former announcer in Impact Wrestling and interviewer on FITE TV. “Since all of us have a connection to professional wrestling, it made perfect sense for us to launch this event around the time of sports entertainment’s premiere annual showcase.”

DRESSLEMANIA will culminate in a huge GAW TV episode with a post-event” virtual champagne toast/cocktail party, celebrating the money raised and with information regarding future DRESSLEMANIA plans for an in-person event featuring a runway show, VIP cocktail party, meet-and-greet opportunities, and more fan interaction.

“Female empowerment is so important to all of us and it’s one of the reasons we started GAW TV almost a year ago,” added co-host Mickie James, a six-time World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Women’s Champion and country music recording artist. “We want to show young women everywhere that they have support and people they can turn to for help. It’s a privilege to partner with charities like GirlUp.org and help spread that message, while raising money to directly help improve the lives of these young women.”

Lisa Marie Varon, a two-time WWE Women’s Champion and five-time Impact Women’s Champion, cited the struggles women in her industry and her experience trying to succeed in a longtime male-dominated environment.

“Women in pro wrestling have always had to work so hard to earn respect, and it’s the same for women in other jobs,” said Varon, a former professional fitness competitor before excelling in pro wrestling. “it all starts with gaining confidence and self-esteem. When I started out, I remember how important it was to find people who believed in me and who saw how hard I worked. We were there for each other. All women need that opportunity and that’s why we feel like GirlUp is the perfect charity to benefit from DRESSLEMANIA.”

For more on DRESSLEMANIA donation and media opportunities, contact gawtv1@gawtv.com.