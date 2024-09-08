Mickie James Looks Back On Her Confusing Storyline With John Cena

Pro wrestling legend Mickie James spoke with Ring the Belle on a number of topics related to pro wrestling, including her short-lived storyline with 16-time World Champion John Cena.

James said, “I don’t really know where that was supposed to go or where it wasn’t supposed to go. I think obviously we were talking or whatever at the time anyways. I feel it was one of those things. I mean it was a well-known thing.”

On not sharing any on-air chemistry with Cena:

“It’s one those things where they’re like, ‘Hey, we’ll try this on air.’ I don’t know that we actually had any on-camera chemistry. You know, when I watch it back, I go, ‘Eh, I didn’t [feel it].’ It felt uncomfortable. I don’t know if it came off on camera as natural.”

You can check out James’ comments in the video below.