Mickie James Names Who Set the Stage for Modern Women’s Wrestling

Mickie James recently spoke with SEScoops for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, James named the two wrestlers she thinks need to get more credit for setting the stage for modern women’s wrestling. Those wrestlers are Trish Stratus and Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon).

She said, “I feel like we do this — and this is not just a woman thing, I think this is a wrestling thing altogether — you see so many people that have had remarkable careers and done amazing things and really pounded the pavement,” James said. “And now, the business is so hot, and you see these strides, all these things you wanted: equal time, equal opportunity, equal pay. And you start to see these things come about and go, ‘Oh, it’s amazing.’ But those people don’t often get recognized for all the work.”

“The Miss Jackies, or Sensational Sherri, who was my idol, or Trish and Lita, Molly [Holly], Lisa Marie, you know, women who were in that era of trying to find balance,” James said. “And the women that I worked with: Beth Phoenix and Nattie ,who have stood that test of time. … “You can’t build a house without the foundation.”

You can watch the complete interview below: