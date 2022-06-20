Mickie James Offers Strong Praise For GCW Star



Mickie James thinks highly of Allie Katch.

The women’s wrestling legend recently spoke with Ella Jay of SEScoops for an interview, during which she offered high praise for the GCW star.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where she shares her thoughts on Katch after facing her at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 event back on March 31.

“I really, really like Allie Katch, and I think that she’s really presented herself and found her niche and her home there, which is GCW,” said James. “But also she was over, she was super over there and it wasn’t just because obviously it was her hometown too, and it was cool for me to go into that environment because that was not my world and they were very open. I think that the crowd was really hot and excited, but they were very split in the match because they wanted Allie to win. “It was great, and she’s fantastic.”



“I would hope to wrestle her again. And I can’t wait to see what more she does and can do, you know, in the world of wrestling, because she’s really unique and she’s fun and she’s exciting and she’s badass and she can wrestle her butt off. So it’s cool to see.”

Check out the complete interview at SEScoops.com.