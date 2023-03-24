Mickie James Pulled From Impact Sacrifice Due To Injury, James Issues Statement

The current IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Mickie James has suffered an injury and will not be able to compete at IMPACT Wrestling’s Sacrifice event on March 24th.

Due to an injury, @MickieJames will be unable to compete at Sacrifice. We will give an update and address the Knockouts World Title situation tomorrow night at Sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/BPq6HLF1DG — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 24, 2023

James was scheduled to defend her Knockouts World Championship against Jordynne Grace at the event. IMPACT will address the Knockouts World Title situation at Sacrifice.

It is not known how long she will be out of action for.

She issued the following statement on Twitter following the announcement:

“I came all the way to Windsor to defend the @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts World Championship against @JordynneGrace at #Sacrifice Tomorrow night. Now I can’t do that & I don’t know what to say. I’m so sorry to let you all down. This. This was supposed to be a MOTY night. Injury’s happen, frustrated, but I’ll be fine. I certainly didn’t come all this way, to a #Soldout house, to not see my #HardcoreCanada LIVE! I will be at @IMPACTWRESTLING #Sacrifice & I will address my injury & the future of the Knockouts 🌎 Championship then. Thank you. ♥️”

James is scheduled to defend her title at the upcoming March 30th Multiverse United event. There has been no confirmation if she will or won’t be able to compete at that show.

You can check out James’ tweets below: