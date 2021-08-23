Mickie James Reacts To Nick Khan Video Interview

Mickie James took to Twitter and took a jab at WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan.

Khan spoke with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani on a number of topics this weekend. Helwani pointed to how fans on social media have blamed Khan for the recent WWE releases and budget cuts. Khan was asked about the recent string of departures, and if he is the one to decide on who goes.

“There’s a collective of us, keep in mind in WWE there’s one boss — that’s Vince, as we all know” Khan said. “Between Bruce Prichard, who oversees the entire creative process, between Kevin Dunn, who oversees all of our production, between Stephanie McMahon, Paul Levesque, all are involved in these decisions with ultimately Vince making the final decision on everything.”

Khan continued when asked why there were so many cuts this year compared to past years, “I dunno that there’s one explanation for it, I think ultimately what’s looked at — is this person for us? Are they going to move the needle now or in the immanent future? By the way, we had a two-day tryout in Las Vegas, which ended yesterday. Triple H, John Laurinaitis, and Bruce Prichard were all across — as were the rest of us. We’ve signed over a dozen new talent coming out of that tryout and I’m not suggesting, ‘Oh, that’s why we cut the other talent,’ but we’re always looking for what’s next. We live in the present, we live in the future, we don’t live in past. So, when people leave and they move on with their life and their careers, that’s good by us. For us, it’s what works for us and our product at that moment in time, and again, what’s going to work down the road. And largely, in-part, the existing roster is based on that.”

James tweeted a response to Khan’s comments and apparently this was her first time seeing Khan. She compared him to actor Vincent Pastore’s “Big Pussy Bonpensiero” character from The Sopranos. She wrote-

“Oh… really?! This is him? This is the guy? Wow! Interesting. Well I think we feel all much better now. Also. Hey buddy, The Sopranos called. They want Big Pussy back. Does that move your needle? No?! Ok coolcoolcool”

Mickie was released from her WWE contract on April 15 of this year.