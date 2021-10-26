Mickie James Reacts To Winning Knockouts Title At Bound For Glory

Mickie James made an appearance on Busted Open Radio to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she talked about winning the Knockouts Title from Deonna Purrazzo at this past Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory pay-per-view event.

“It feels so good. Honestly, I didn’t think it would matter as much to me as it did in a sense because I had been a champion several times. I’ve had such a tenured career. I think we always go, ‘I don’t need the championship. I’ve done so much.’ There was nothing sweeter than winning the championship. I hadn’t one a championship in 8 years. My last championship was actually the championship at IMPACT that I lost to ODB. When I think about that, I go, ‘Wow. That’s been a long time. I’ve done a lot, but not really for me.’ It was a great moment. It was powerful, and it felt good.”