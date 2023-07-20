Mickie James Recalls Receiving Pushback For Choice Of Ring Attire For WrestleMania 33

Mickie James received some pushback for wanting to wear a headdress for her ring entrance at WrestleMania 33.

During a recent interview on Grown Ass Women Television (GAW TV), “The Hardcore Country” singer reflected on receiving pushback for her choice of ring attire for her entrance on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” back in 2017.

:At WrestleMania (33) yes, I did have pushback (for wearing my headdress),” she said. “Because women aren’t supposed to wear headdresses. Warriors wear headdresses. It’s a War Bonnet and it’s supposed to be only for men and also, each feather represents certain achievements or whether it was a battle one or a spiritual journey or different levels and stuff like that so yeah, there was an incredible amount which I was pretty shocked about and in my mind.”

James continued, “I said, oh, I’m a female but I’m a female warrior and it was WrestleMania. Everything, it’s theatrics, everything is super as big as possible, it’s WrestleMania and it’s like, I still have that headdress and I thought I was gonna be able to showcase it, do all the things and I’m like, oh, it sits in my closet.”

